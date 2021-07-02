AASU Expresses Dissatisfaction With The Evaluation Method of Declaring HS/HSLC 2021 Results

GUWAHATI: Chief Advisor of All Assam Student Union, Dr. Sammujjal Bhattacharya said that the student body has expressed dissatisfaction regarding the evaluation method introduced by the government for the high school and higher secondary exam candidates for this year.

Dr. Bhattacharya while addressing the media in a press meet at Shaheed Nyash on Friday said that the government must not play with the future of HS and HSLC students in Assam.

Further, the Students' Body demanded the cancellation of the 5th clause in the draft that was issued by the Assam Government regarding the evaluation process of the HS and HSLC examination.

The student body also informed that they will be writing letters to the Education Minister and Chief Minister of Assam in concern with the whole issue.

The Government's decisions on the evaluation process have mentally affected the students of Assam.

It further added, "Students must be able to get government jobs with these mark sheets. Two mark sheets will never be accepted."

The student body also demanded that the government must provide facilities for the students to sit for exams and that justice must be served to them. This is the duty of the government, SEBA, and AHSEC.

Earlier Education Minister Ronoj Pegu revealed the evaluation process to be adopted by the board while declaring the exam results.





