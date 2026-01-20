AASU holds 12-hour hunger strike to speed up anti-erosion work in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday held a 12-hour hunger-strike at Phoolbagan in Dibrugarh against the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the Water Resources Department in implementing anti-erosion measures.

The hunger strike started from 6 am and ended at 6 pm. Several members from Dibrugarh district AASU participated in the hunger strike demanding speeding up of the anti-erosion work.

“For the last one week, anti-erosion work from Maijan to Bogibeel has been stopped without any reason. Every year, the people have to lose their land due to erosion,” said a member of AASU.

He said, “Erosion is a threat for the people of Dibrugarh due to which the Brahmaputra river has been changing course. Protection from erosion is a long-pending demand of our organization and we are raising this burning issue on every platform.”

“We have not seen any work by the Dibrugarh MLA to address the issue. He only visited the place during the rainy season and said that Dibrugarh was safe from erosion. But the ground reality is different, every year erosion keeps taking away land,” alleged an AASU member.

Dibrugarh has been facing serious threats due to erosion. Flood and erosion loom large every year during the rainy season. “The Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) dyke which protects the people from floods has to be strengthened. The geo-bags have not been able to control the erosion of Brahmaputra river. We need scientific measures to stop the erosion in Dibrugarh,” said Tanuj Haloi, an AASU leader of Dibrugarh.

