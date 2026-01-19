AASU Observes Swahid Diwas in Duliajan; Honours Assam Agitation Martyrs

Duliajan: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on December 18 observed Swahid Diwas in Duliajan, marking 46 years since a tragic police firing during the Assam Agitation that claimed the lives of four student activists.
The commemorative programme was held at the entrance of the Oil India Limited (OIL) township, the site where the incident took place in January 1980.
The day was dedicated to the memory of Swahid Ajit Neog, Swahid Kumud Deka, Swahid Nripen Bora and Swahid Nagen Deka, who were martyred while participating in a protest rally during the historic movement. A day-long programme was organised under the leadership of Monjil Deka, General Secretary of the Duliajan Regional Students’ Union.
The observance began with the hoisting of the AASU flag by Kalyan Gogoi, President of the Duliajan Regional Students’ Union, followed by a prayer meeting held in a solemn atmosphere. Members of AASU, along with representatives from various social and cultural organisations, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs.
A highlight of the event was the participation of the families of the slain students, who joined others in offering their floral tributes at the memorial site. During the ceremony, AASU General Secretary Samiran Phukan formally unveiled statues of the four martyrs, commemorating their sacrifice.
Addressing the gathering, Phukan highlighted the historical importance of the Assam Agitation and the sacrifices made by the martyrs for safeguarding the rights and identity of the people of Assam. He urged the younger generation to remain aware of this legacy and to continue working with dedication and unity to protect the cultural, social and political interests of the state.