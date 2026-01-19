AASU Observes Swahid Diwas in Duliajan; Honours Assam Agitation Martyrs

Duliajan: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on December 18 observed Swahid Diwas in Duliajan, marking 46 years since a tragic police firing during the Assam Agitation that claimed the lives of four student activists.

The commemorative programme was held at the entrance of the Oil India Limited (OIL) township, the site where the incident took place in January 1980.

The day was dedicated to the memory of Swahid Ajit Neog, Swahid Kumud Deka, Swahid Nripen Bora and Swahid Nagen Deka, who were martyred while participating in a protest rally during the historic movement. A day-long programme was organised under the leadership of Monjil Deka, General Secretary of the Duliajan Regional Students’ Union.