Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) launched year-long celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of its constitution on Monday, November 23, 2026, at a Central Representatives' Convention in Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati.

The organization unveiled a new logo and outlined its agenda on education, Assamese language preservation and indigenous identity protection.

AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya announced that the anniversary programme would continue throughout the next year, with celebrations organized at different levels across Assam.

Addressing the gathering, Bhattacharya said, "Celebrations would be held throughout the year from the grassroots to the state level. The organization would seek the people's blessings as it worked for students' future and the protection of indigenous people."

The newly unveiled logo will feature on AASU banners throughout the year-long programme. The celebrations will extend from grassroots activities to state-level events.

AASU President Utpal Sarma and Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya were among the key organizational figures associated with the convention.

The convention placed education, the declining use of the Assamese language and the protection of indigenous identity among AASU's central concerns.

The organization also outlined several demands, including re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. AASU also reiterated its position on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), including its legal battle against the legislation in the Supreme Court.

Another priority discussed was setting up libraries in villages to support educational development.

Dr. Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, and Dr. Hitesh Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University, attended the convention as guest speakers and unveiled the organization's new logo.

Speaking about language preservation, Dr. Hitesh Deka cautioned that official recognition alone would not ensure the survival of Assamese.

"Declaring Assamese as a classical language would not protect it," Deka said.

His remarks highlighted the language-related concerns discussed during the convention, particularly the decline of Assamese and the need for its preservation. The Central Representatives' Convention was originally scheduled for August 2026 but was postponed because of severe floods in Upper Assam.

The November 23 gathering also marked the first time AASU organized the convention in an open public setting.

More than 1,000 AASU representatives from different parts of Assam attended the event at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in Sarusajai, Guwahati.

Over the next year, AASU will carry its anniversary celebrations from the grassroots to the state level, using its new organizational logo across banners and programme materials.

The organization's stated priorities include working towards constitutional safeguards for Assam, addressing concerns surrounding indigenous identity and adapting to the National Education Policy.

The anniversary programme will also provide a platform for AASU to pursue its agenda on students' future, educational development and Assamese language preservation.