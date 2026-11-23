Cachar: A 35-year-old man from Assam’s Cachar district, Abdul Muqtadir Laskar, alias Munna, has gone missing in Russia, prompting his family to seek intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. His wife, Salma Begam Barbhuiya, says she last spoke to him on August 26, 2026, and has received no contact since.

According to information shared by his family, Laskar left India on July 14, 2026, travelling from Mumbai to Moscow through Baku, Azerbaijan. He had reportedly planned to return to India on July 30, but his family has no confirmation that he used his return ticket.

His wife, Salma Begam Barbhuiya, said August 26 was the last time she spoke to her husband. Since then, the family has been unable to establish contact with him.

Speaking to reporters at her residence in Sonai, Salma said, "My husband went to Russia and has gone missing since then. August 26 was the day when he spoke to me for the last time. Since then, there has been no contact."

According to the family, Laskar had previously worked in Dubai between 2022 and 2023. He later left home with the promise of securing employment in Azerbaijan.

His wife said he initially informed her that he was working in a civil department. However, he subsequently told her that he had joined the Russian Army.

The family's concerns grew after a photograph surfaced on social media showing Laskar wearing a Russian military uniform alongside other foreign nationals. The family fears he may have been recruited into the Russian military.

Laskar's family has approached the Indian Embassy in Russia for assistance in tracing him. According to the family, the embassy confirmed that he had arrived in Russia.

However, his exact location remains unknown to his relatives, who are waiting for further diplomatic intervention.

The family has also approached Sonai Police Station in Assam. His wife, Salma, and elder brother, Afsar Hussain Laskar, have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and help secure his return.

The disappearance has left Laskar's family in Tulargram Part-I worried about his safety and whereabouts.

He is the father of two young children: a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter. According to the family, he sent approximately ₹2 lakh home after working for one month in Russia.

His visa was reportedly valid until November 2, 2026. With that date now passed and communication still unavailable, the family continues to seek information about his whereabouts.

The family is seeking urgent assistance from the Indian government and Assam administration to trace Abdul Muqtadir Laskar and facilitate his safe return.

For Salma Begam Barbhuiya and their two young children, the immediate concern remains finding out where he is and whether he is safe. The family continues to await a response that could help establish his whereabouts.