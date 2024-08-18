AASU Leads Protest in Sivasagar Against Electricity Price Hike and Smart Meter Implementation

SIVASAGAR: Responding to a call by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Sivasagar District Students’ Union on Saturday staged a protest march, voicing strong opposition to the recent hike in electricity charges and the implementation of smart meters by the power department. The march began at the union’s office, where AASU activists and students gathered in large numbers. The demonstrators expressed their frustration over the escalating electricity costs and the ineffectiveness of the smart meters, which they argue have done little to address the longstanding problem of irregular power supply in the region.

Protesters led by advisor of the Regional Students’ Union and central executive of AASU Samiran Phukan and General Secretary of Sivasagar District Students’ Union Dipankar Saikia, carried banners and shouted slogans, condemning what they described as the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited’s (APDCL) indifference to the struggles of the general public. The implementation of smart meters, intended to streamline billing and reduce power theft, has instead become a source of widespread dissatisfaction, they alleged. Many residents report that their electricity bills have significantly increased since the introduction of the new system, further burdening households already grappling with frequent power cuts.

The Sivasagar District Students’ Union emphasized that the demonstration was a peaceful one, aimed at drawing attention to the hardships faced by the local community. They called on the authorities to take immediate action to reduce electricity charges and improve the reliability of the power supply. As the protest continued, AASU leaders addressed the crowd, urging the government to prioritize the needs of the people and reconsider the current electricity policies. They warned that if the situation does not improve, larger and more widespread protests could follow.

Also Read: Make-in-India 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) inaugurated in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: