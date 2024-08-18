Make-in-India 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) inaugurated in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: In a significant step towards enhancing digital connectivity in the region, the General Manager Telecom District (GMTD), BSNL, Dibrugarh Ravinder Kumar Jakhar on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art, the much coveted Make-In -India 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) operating on 700 MHZ frequency band at Khowang.

The inauguration ceremony was held in digital presence of the Chief General Manager Telecom (CGMT), Assam Telecom Circle Rupa Paul Chowdhury marking a new chapter in the digital empowerment of the area.

The newly commissioned 4G BTS is set to revolutionize the telecom landscape at Khowang by delivering high speed data services with speed up to 50 MBPS along with voice facility. The deployment of this advanced technology will significantly improve network coverage ensuring seamless connectivity and faster internet access for residents, business and visitors in the area.

The 700 MHZ frequency band is renowned for its superior propagating characteristics, offering wider coverage and better penetration through buildings and rural terrain.

CGMT, Assam Telecom Circle expressed her satisfaction with the progress of the indigenous telecom infrastructure at Dibrugarh emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in bridging the digital divide and promoting socio-economic development. She congratulated BSNL, Dibrugarh to successfully radiate first 4G tower under this project in upper Assam. BSNL, Dibrugarh senior executives, M/S TCS technical team and M/S Veriety Stores, BSNL SIM selling Partner for Moran area were also present during the inauguration programme.

GMTD, Dibrugarh in his address reiterated the commitment of Dibrugarh Telecom District to continue expanding and modernizing the network infrastructure ensuring that the benefits of digital connectivity reach every individual of Dibrugarh Business Area.

He thanked the local authorities, the technical team and the residents of Khowang for their support in making this project a success and emphasized BSNL’s unwavering support and dedication to provide world class Telecommunication services across Dibrugarh Business Area and reflects on the ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet in the digital age.

By 30/9/2024 all the existing BSNL BTS’ of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts shall be upgraded to 4G technology and eventually to 5G in year 2025. By utilizing 700 MHZ band 4G coverage of the existing towers shall reach up to 4-5 KMs from the BTS stations.

