AASU-Led Anti-Drug Rally in Golaghat Calls for Stronger Action Against Narcotics

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: An anti-drug awareness rally was organised in Golaghat on Tuesday following a call by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), with the Golaghat district unit of the organisation taking part in the campaign. The rally, aimed at raising public awareness about the growing threat of drugs and their impact on society, began from the AASU office in Golaghat and passed through various parts of the town. Participants raised slogans against drug abuse and called for stronger measures to curb the illegal drug trade and protect the younger generation from the menace of addiction.

Also Read: Youth Rally Roars Through Guwahati Streets in Call for a Drug-Free Assam