AASU Members in Nagaon Celebrate Supreme Court's Verdict on Citizenship Act

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The members and activists of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) are jubilant following the Supreme Court’s verdict declaring Section 6A of the Citizenship Act as constitutionally valid. AASU activists, led by the Nagaon district unit, organized a programme to commemorate the occasion. The programme included lighting candles (Banti Prajjyalan) to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Movement near at Nagaon Nehrubali field on Friday.

Along with the Nagaon district unit of AASU, activists of Kaliabor, Puranigudam, Kampur, Raha, Hatisung, Nagaon Sadar Anchalik unit, Dhing, Rupahi, South Nagaon also organized the same event at their respective jurisdiction and paid tributes to the martyrs of Assam movement.

Nagaon district AASU unit stated that they welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict. This historic judgment upholds the legitimacy of the Assam Movement, they added.

The organization demanded that the central and state governments implement the Assam Accord within the stipulated timeframe. Prominent attendees at the candlelight ceremony in Nagaon Nehrubali included Gourishankar Shaikia, Finance Secretary, AASU, Seemanta Bora, president, Nagaon district AASU, Kankanjyoti Baruah, General Secretary, Nagaon district AASU.

Also Read: AASU Lakhimpur District Unit Protests Government's Decision on Foreigners Tribunal Referrals Under CAA

Also Watch: