Assam: Cooperative department emphasizes fortifying cooperative movement in Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A pivotal meeting was held on Monday with the Board of Directors of the Model PACS of Kajalgaon Samabai Samity Ltd., Chirang. The session aimed to introduce the board members to forthcoming initiatives under the model PACS framework and to develop strategies for effective shareholder mobilization. Jayanta Kherkatary, CHD of Cooperatives, presided over the meeting and underscored the importance of these initiatives in fortifying the cooperative movement. The board members received comprehensive insights into planned activities and their anticipated benefits for both the cooperative society and its members.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with board members expressing their dedication to collaborate on the implementation of the model PACS initiatives, ensuring the continued success of Kajalgaon Samabai Samity ltd.

