UNESCO Association and IQAC, Doomdooma College Host Seminar on UN Sustainable Development Goals, Sign MoUs for Skill Development

DOOMDOOMA: The UNESCO Association, Guwahati and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell(IQAC), Doomdooma College organized a seminar on UN sustainable development goal on Friday. The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Kamaleshwar Kalita, Principal of the College while Dr. Ashwini Sharma, Executive Director, UN-NER Resource Centre, delivered the keynote address.

The Principal, Dibrugarh Hanuman Box Surajmal Kanoi (DHSK) College and Brand Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Dr. Shashikanta Saikia was also present on the occasion and delivered at length a fruitful speech to the teachers and the students.

Former Principal, Dibrugarh Polytechnic, Dr Pranab Jyoti Lahkar explained in detail the subject matter. Thereafter an elaborate discussion was held on the MoU at a solemn ceremony. Following this, two MoUs were signed between UNESCO Association, Guwahati and Doomdooma College. According to the first agreement, the college will now be able to co-operate with UNESCO in various fields. According to another agreement, UNO in collaboration with UNESCO will start a six-month course on skill development of the students in the college.

Also Read: Lakhimpur district unit of Asomiya Yuva Mancha demands use of Assamese language on signboards

Also Watch: