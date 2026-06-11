AASU Observes Students’ Unity Day at Dergaon, Pays Tribute to 1974 Food Movement Martyrs

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: June 10, 1974, remains a black day in Assam’s history as two young students, Gajen Engti and Putul Saikia, laid down their lives during the historic Food Movement led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). The movement, launched against soaring prices of essential commodities, economic exploitation, artificial scarcity, and other public issues, received widespread support from people across the state. The two students were killed in police firing during a peaceful protest at Bhurbandha in Morigaon district. To commemorate their sacrifice, AASU observes Students’ Unity Day every year. The central observance for this year was held at Chirishtika in the Brahmaputra region of Dergaon in Golaghat district through a day-long programme organised by the Golaghat District Students’ Union and hosted by the Brahmaputra Regional Students’ Union.

The programme began with the hoisting of the AASU flag by president Utpal Sharma, followed by tributes to the martyrs by general secretary Samiran Phukan. AASU chief adviser Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gajen Engti and Putul Saikia. An open meeting chaired by Utpal Sharma was attended by Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Samiran Phukan, vice-president Abhibartan Goswami, Tea Tribes Students’ Association president Jagadish Baraik, Chutia Students’ Association president Mohen Bora, Devaraj Roy College Dean Dr. Debajit Phukan, and several other distinguished guests. A cultural evening featuring noted singer Tarali Sharma was also organised.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bhattacharya said AASU has consistently stood with the people of Assam during challenging times. He noted that the sacrifices of Gajen Engti and Putul Saikia continue to inspire the organisation and stressed that unity and harmony remain the greatest strengths of Assamese society.

He further stated that the goals of the 1974 Food and Economic Movement remain relevant today and called for a renewed economic movement aimed at improving living standards and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for Assam’s youth under the vision of “Production in every region and income in every household.”

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