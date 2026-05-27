All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) burns effigy of union petroleum minister in Dibrugarh & Golaghat

CORRESPONDENTS

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Chowkidinghee Chariali in Dibrugarh, protesting against the continuous rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. The AASU activists also raised slogans against the BJP government for failing to control the fuel prices.

Hundreds of AASU members and supporters participated in the agitation, raising slogans and expressing concern over the escalating cost of living. The protestors alleged that the unprecedented price hike of fuel and daily necessities has severely affected middle-class and low-income families across the state.

“Continuous price hikes of petrol and diesel have hammered the people in the past few weeks. It seems that the government has failed to control the prices,” said an AASU leader. He added, “The people are suffering due to the rising prices of essential commodities. They have voted the government to power, and now it seems that it is doing nothing to control the prices.”

GOLAGHAT: Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Golaghat district unit staged a protest on Tuesday against the steep rise in petrol and diesel prices. Student activists gathered at Rodali Point in Golaghat town and burnt an effigy of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as a mark of protest.

The protesters alleged that the NDA government led by Narendra Modi completely failed to control the soaring prices of petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities, causing immense hardship to the common people.

The protest demonstration was carried out in the presence of AASU Vice-President Abhiborton Goswami, Organising Secretary Prince Doley, Golaghat district AASU President Mintu Gogoi, General Secretary Chiranjib Bora, and Adviser Shantanu Dutta, along with hundreds of student activists.

Also Read: AASU Burns Effigy of Union Petroleum Minister in Guwahati Protest Over Rising Fuel Prices