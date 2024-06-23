AASU Protest in Golaghat Against Corruption in Education, Burn Effigies of Union and Assam Education Ministers

GOLAGHAT: At the call of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the All Golaghat District Students’ Union (AASU) on Saturday staged protest and burnt effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Education Minister Dr. Ronoj Pegu at the district headquarters.

The student activists raised slogans in protest against the huge corruption, irregularities in the country in the NET and NEET examinations and the discrepancies in the portal ‘Samarth’ in the admission process in Assam colleges. District Students’ Union advisor Santanu Dutta, president Mintu Gogoi, general secretary Chiranjeevi Bora and more than hundred student activists participated in the protest programme.

