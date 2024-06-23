Two Suspected Poachers Shot Dead in Encounter with Forest Personnel at Lawkhowa Wildlife Sanctuary

NAGAON: In an encounter with forest personnel, two suspected poachers were shot dead near Saraihagi forest beat in Lawkhowa wildlife sanctuary on Friday. The deceased poachers were brought to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for autopsy, sources said. According to sources, the deceased suspected poachers have been identified as Jalil Uddin and his brother Samir Uddin of Juria Dhing Bori Chapori area.

While speaking to this correspondent here, Jayanta Deka, DFO, Nagaon Wildlife Division said that two poachers who entered into the sanctuary with a plan to poach wildlife, were killed in firing resorted by forest protection force on Friday night and the mortal remains of the suspected poachers were brought to Nagaon Civil Hospital at night for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the locals claimed that both brothers Jalil Uddin and Samir Uddin went to Roumari beel only for fishing and when they confronted with the forest personnel, the forest personnel fired at them resulting their death on spot.

