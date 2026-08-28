AASU protests across Assam over rising prices of essential commodities

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PATHSALA: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Thursday staged statewide protests against the continued rise in the prices of essential commodities, demanding immediate government intervention to provide relief to consumers already facing economic hardship.

In Pathsala, the Bajali district unit of AASU organised a demonstration at the Traffic Point, where protestors raised slogans against the government and expressed concern over the growing financial burden on ordinary households. Bajali district AASU president Biddyut Das led the protest and demanded urgent measures to control the prices of essential goods.

SIVASAGAR: In Sivasagar, the District Consumer Protection Committee called for effective monitoring of markets to ensure that consumers, especially flood-affected families, did not face further financial pressure.

In a statement, the committee's general secretary and senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru said the reported increase in the prices of food items, medicines, healthcare necessities and construction materials had added to the difficulties faced by economically vulnerable families. He said the rising cost of nutritious food, medicines and healthcare particularly affected children, mothers and elderly people in flood-hit areas.

The committee also highlighted increasing expenditure on petroleum products, cooking gas and transportation, which it said had contributed to higher household expenses. Rajguru urged the state government to monitor market prices closely and take timely action to prevent unreasonable increases and ensure the availability of essential commodities at reasonable rates.

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat district unit of the AASU also took out a protest march in Golaghat town. More than 300 students participated in the demonstration, which was led by AASU vice-president Abhivartan Goswami, organising secretary Prince Doley, Golaghat district president Mintu Gogoi, general secretary Chiranjib Bora and adviser Shantanu Dutta.

The student leaders demanded immediate action to bring down prices and warned that AASU would intensify its agitation and launch a wider public movement if the government failed to curb the price rise.

NALBARI: The Nalbari district unit of AASU also staged a demonstration in Nalbari town on Thursday, accusing the government of failing to effectively check the escalating prices of essential commodities. Protesters demanded stronger market monitoring and action against artificial price increases and unfair trade practices.

Also Read: AASU Launches Statewide Protests Today Over Soaring Prices of Essential Commodities