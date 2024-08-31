AASU Protests in Golaghat, Urges National Recognition and Permanent Solution for Assam Floods and Erosion

GOLAGHAT: All Golaghat District Students’ Union (AASU) on Friday carried out a protest rally at Golaghat town to declare Assam’s floods and erosion as a national problem and a permanent solution to it.

The AASU members shouted various slogans against the government and criticized the government role in solution of flood problem. All Golaghat District Students’ Union president Mintu Gogoi and general secretary Chiranjiv Bora said in a press release that they have been raising this demand with the governments of Assam and the Centre.Additionally, AASU stated that Assam's natural riches belong to the Centre, yet it never addresses the state's issues. The Golaghat District Students' Union staged protests in the Golaghat street as a result.

Hundreds of student activists led by All Assam Students’ Union vice-president Abhibartan Goswami, All Golaghat District Students’ Union president Mintu Gogoi and general secretary Chiranjeev Bora took part in the protest.

