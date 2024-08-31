Tinsukia Senior Citizens’ Welfare Society Celebrates 15th Annual Foundation Day

TINSUKIA: The 15th annual foundation day of Tinsukia Boyojestho Nagarik Kalyan Sangtha (Tinsukia Senior Citizens’ Welfare Society) was celebrated at Bishnujyoti Sanskritik Samaj Tinsukia on Tuesday. The meeting chaired by the president of the society Jogesh Barua was addressed by Thaneswar Das, Rana Changmai and Alkananda Srikumari Kakati. In sync with the programme, a lecture programme was organized on the topic titled ‘Responsibility of senior citizens towards the Society’ which was delivered by eminent educationist Prof Madan Sarma. In the morning, the flag of the society was hoisted by its president Jogesh Barua and the vice-president of the society Liladhar Bora paid tribute to the late founders and members of the association. The meeting began with manglacharan by Manisha Bhagwati while secretary of the association Amulya Khatoniar explained the objectives of the meeting and presented the brief history of the organization.

