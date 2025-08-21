AASU Welcomes Centre’s Move to Establish First IIM in Assam

Guwahati: Parliament has approved the establishment of Assam’s first Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, a decision that is being seen as a milestone in the state’s higher education landscape. The institute, to be set up at a cost of ₹550 crore, will enjoy the status of an institution of national importance.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has welcomed the move, describing it as a fulfilment of Clause 7 of the Assam Accord, which called for the creation of national-level educational institutions in the state. AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya termed the development “historic,” adding that it would open new opportunities for Assam’s students and strengthen demands for more such institutes in the future.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also appreciated the decision, stating that Assam is now on course to emerge as a major educational hub of Eastern India. “With an IIT, an AIIMS, and now an IIM, Assam’s academic profile has received a historic boost. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan for their support,” he said.

Educationists believe that the addition of an IIM will not only provide world-class management education within the state but also attract talent from across the country, thereby fostering research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The move is also expected to bring long-term economic benefits through industry collaboration and skill development.

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, piloted by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote. The new institute will be the second IIM in the Northeast, after IIM Shillong, further enhancing the region’s academic standing.