AASU's Sivasagar Unit Welcomes New Leaders in Solemn Handover Ceremony

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The newly elected executive committee of All Sivasagar District Students’ Union, one of the prominent district units of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), formally assumed charge on Thursday at a solemn ceremony held at the organisation’s district headquarters on Boarding Road in Sivasagar town.

At the ceremony, outgoing district president Manab Hazarika and general secretary Dipankar Saikia, who has been elected to the central executive committee of AASU, formally handed over the responsibilities of the organisation to the newly elected president, Jipam Bora, and general secretary, Pritam Borgohain. The handover marked the beginning of a new chapter in the organisational journey of the district students’ body. The programme was attended by newly elected advisers Partha Pratim Baruah and Aditya Sharma, alongwith office-bearers and members of the new executive committee. Addressing fellow members, outgoing president Manab Hazarika and general secretary Dipankar Saikia urged them to continue working for the cause of the nation with sincerity, integrity and a strong sense of responsibility. They called upon the new leadership to prioritise national interests in all organisational activities and uphold the dignity, legacy and traditions of the students’ union.