Felicitation ceremony marks success of 14th Sonitpur District AASU conference

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a warm display of appreciation and solidarity, the Dhekiajuli Unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Sunday organized a special felicitation programme at Swahid Smriti Nyas Bhawan, Dhekiajuli, on Sunday recognizing the unwavering dedication of numerous individuals and organizations that ensured the resounding success of the recent 14th biennial conference of the All Sonitpur District Students' Union, held here in January 2025.

The event commenced at around 1:30 pm with a formal meeting presided over by Dr Sukdev Adhikari, Principal of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das (LOKD) College, Dhekiajuli. Dr Adhikari delivered a compelling and motivational address, emphasizing the values of unity, tireless effort, and collective responsibility that transformed the district conference into a vibrant celebration of cultural harmony and student activism in the historic ‘martyr town’ of Dhekiajuli.

The gathering drew an impressive array of participants, including Kajal Borah, Principal of LB Academy, senior leaders from the AATSA central body, representatives from over 20 affiliated organizations, respected senior citizens of Dhekiajuli, members of all Anchalik committees of AASU across Sonitpur district, and prominent AASU leaders from the district level.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of Shankar Das, the newly-appointed Secretary of the AASU Dhekiajuli unit. In his remarks, Das extended heartfelt gratitude to all local residents, volunteers, and partner groups who contributed selflessly to the smooth execution and impactful outcomes of the January conference.

Special recognition was accorded to members of the Dhekiajuli Press Club and the APCU Dhekiajuli co-district committee, who were welcomed by Das and the assembled AASU activists for their media support and community cooperation.

The centrepiece of the afternoon was the felicitation of more than 100 distinguished invitees, honouring their invaluable roles in various capacities from logistical support and cultural coordination to mobilization and on-ground execution that made the 14th Sonitpur District AASU conference a model of organizational excellence.

The formal session concluded with a communal preeti bhoj, bringing everyone together in a spirit of camaraderie, shared pride, and renewed commitment to AASU’s core mission of advancing student welfare, safeguarding indigenous interests, and fostering regional progress.

