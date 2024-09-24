Bongaigaon District Social Service Organizes Free Health Check-Up Camp in Collaboration with Narayana Hospital and Partners

Dhubri: A free health check-up camp was organized by Bongaigaon District Social Service Organisation in collaboration with Narayana Hospital Guwahati, Lifespan Healthcare Diagnostic, and Hotel Jahnabi on Sunday. Over 100 people availed free health check-ups at the camp by a team of doctors including Dr. Shantanu Bhattacharya, Dr. Arnab Kapil, and Dr. Naba Sutradhar. They also provided health consultations and councelling.

