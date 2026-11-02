AAU and NABARD Form Strategic Alliance to Launch Makhana Cultivation in Nine Assam Districts

Guwahati: Assam is positioning itself to become a major hub for makhana (fox nut) production, leveraging its massive network of natural waterbodies to drive agricultural diversification and rural entrepreneurship.

Speaking at a workshop at the Horticulture Research Station in Kahikuchi, Dr. Ramani Kanta Thakuria, Director of Open and Distance Learning at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), revealed that the state boasts nearly one lakh hectares of natural wetlands that could be strategically harnessed for commercial makhana farming. Currently, the crop grows naturally across 40,000 to 50,000 hectares, yet the sector remains largely unorganized.

Experts are heavily advocating for a structured, market-oriented approach to bridge the awareness gap. "Lack of awareness remains a major constraint," noted Dr. Ranjita Bezbaruah, an agronomy scientist at AAU, emphasizing that technical training can convert low-lying, flood-prone fields where traditional paddy fails into highly profitable assets.

The geographic expansion is already gaining rapid momentum in the state. In the Darrang district, building upon a successful two-hectare pilot funded by NABARD, the Northeast Federation on Sustainable Agriculture (NEFSA) is establishing a dedicated "Makhana Village" covering 100 bighas across Mangaldai and Sipajhar.

Concurrently, the state government has announced a "mission mode" expansion across nine districts—including Kamrup, Biswanath, and Dibrugarh—backed by plans to distribute official makhana seed materials starting February 2027.

Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika highlighted the immense economic upside, stating that makhana cultivation can comfortably yield an additional ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per bigha.

By promoting integrated aquaculture, the state aims to allow local fish farmers to earn a dual income from the exact same water bodies, supported by new private processing units emerging locally in Sonapur to strengthen the regional value chain.