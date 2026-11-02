Guwahati Celebrates State Foundation Days with Cultural Grandeur

Guwahati: In a vibrant display of national integration and federal bonhomie, the foundation days of seven states and Union Territories were celebrated with grand cultural programs at the prestigious Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday.

Organised under the aegis of Lok Bhavan Assam at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium, the extensive event formally honored the rich historical milestones and statehood formations of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, and Puducherry.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing a packed gathering of dignitaries, cultural troupes, and local citizens, Governor Acharya strongly emphasized the significance of preserving unique regional identities while simultaneously fostering collective national progress.

Reflecting on the profound ties that bind the Indian union, the Governor noted, "Every region of India holds a distinct historical legacy, language, and cultural tradition, yet we remain deeply bound together by a common national spirit." He further stated that the core purpose of celebrating these foundation days is to awaken a deep sense of mutual respect and gratitude toward India's overarching, multi-hued cultural repository.

Lauding the visionary structural frameworks driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Acharya highlighted how national schemes like the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative have successfully woven India's cultural diversity into a single, harmonious thread. He noted that such interactive platforms give citizens a unique opportunity to understand and genuinely appreciate one another's regional art, literature, and customs.

Turning his focus toward macroeconomic and human development, Governor Acharya strongly advocated for enhanced inter-state cooperation to meet upcoming milestones.

"Collaborative federal efforts, inclusive developmental planning, and the active empowerment of our youth and women are central to building a truly prosperous, self-reliant Viksit Bharat by 2047," he remarked.