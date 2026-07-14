AAU CET-2026 to Be Held on July 18 Across 18 Centres in Assam, Admit Cards Available Online

JORHAT: The Common Entrance Test (CET)-2026 for admission to various undergraduate programmes of Assam Agricultural University for the 2026-27 academic session will be held on July 18 across 18 examination centres in Assam. The entrance examination will be conducted in three shifts: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The test will be held at centres in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Guwahati. Candidates appearing for the examination have been advised to download their admit cards from the university's official website (www.aau.ac.in ) before the exam.

In a press release, the University's Registrar also informed that the examination centre earlier allotted at Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University has been shifted to Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University due to technical reasons.

Candidates assigned to the affected centre have been asked to download their revised admit cards from the AAU official website before appearing for the examination, stated a press release.

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