Prof Dipjyoti Rajkhowa named new Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Vice-Chancellor

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has appointed Prof. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa as the vice chancellor of the university. According to a notification issued by the governor’s secretariat, Prof. Rajkhowa has been appointed as AAU vice-chancellor under Section 19(1) of the Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968, as amended. Prof. Rajkhowa will assume office from the date he takes charge and will hold the position for a period of five years in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

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