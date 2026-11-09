AAU Dean Dr. Mamoni Das Selected for Prestigious National Teachers' Award 2026

Jorhat: In a moment of immense pride for Northeast India’s academic community, Prof. Mamoni Das, the Dean of the Faculty of Community Science at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has been chosen for the coveted Teachers' Award under the Higher Education category of the Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Awards 2026, on Sunday.

Instituted by the Federation for World Academics (FWA), the award recognizes educators and researchers who have significantly shaped India's intellectual and scientific landscape. Dr. Das was nominated for this national distinction by prominent scientists Dr. Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah and Dr. Suman Kanungo.

The honour highlights her pioneering research in food science and nutrition. Specifically, she is recognized for her extensive work on traditional food resources, functional ingredients, and nutritional assessments. Crucially, her academic career has focused on linking community science education directly with the dietary and health requirements of people living across the Northeast region.

According to the official FWA notification, the prestigious award includes a formal citation, a medallion, and an honorarium. The presentation ceremony is scheduled to take place during the 9th FWA Annual Conclave on November 22, 2026, at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi. The award will be conferred in person by the eminent physicist and former Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi.

The news has sparked widespread celebrations across the AAU Jorhat campus, with faculty members and students calling it a monumental achievement that puts the state's agricultural and community research on the national map.

Organizers have requested Dr. Das to confirm her availability by November 12 to receive the accolade in person at the New Delhi conclave.