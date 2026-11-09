Human-Animal Conflict: Woman Mauled in Rani, 40-Elephant Herd Wreaks Havoc Across Goalpara

Guwahati: The escalating crisis of human-elephant conflict took a severe turn in Assam on Monday morning, November 9, 2026, leaving one woman critically injured near the state capital and multiple villages devastated in the lower Assam district of Goalpara.

In Udaypur, a border village within the Rani Forest Range on the outskirts of Guwahati, an early morning walk turned into a nightmare for two residents. Ratna Kakati and a local youth, Srikanth Boro, were walking along a rural road when they were suddenly charged by a lone wild jumbo that had separated from its herd after foraging overnight.

While Boro narrowly escaped death by diving into a roadside concrete culvert, the elephant violently attacked Kakati, inflicting critical internal and skeletal injuries. Local villagers rushed her to the Rani Community Health Centre, from where she was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

"The elephant appeared suddenly from behind the bushes. It was panicked and charged instantly," said Boro. A local forest official noted that habitat fragmentation along the Rani-Garbanga corridor is increasingly pushing isolated jumbos into close contact with morning commuters.

Concurrently, a massive herd of nearly 40 wild elephants unleashed widespread destruction across East Goalpara. Moving under the cover of darkness, the herd split into smaller groups and targeted the villages of Bakaitari, Ratanpur, Nigam, and Sidhabari under the Matia region.

The jumbos completely trampled hectares of ready-to-harvest Sali paddy crops and destroyed domestic vegetable gardens, wiping out months of agricultural investment. Terrified families were forced to abandon their homes as elephants breached residential structures in search of stored grain.

"Months of our hard work vanished in hours," lamented a distressed Matia farmer. "We are forced to face sleepless nights. If the forest department does not deploy permanent monitoring teams, we will lose our entire livelihood."

As tension mounts, forest department squads equipped with searchlights and firecrackers are working alongside villagers to safely drive the massive herd back toward designated reserve forests.