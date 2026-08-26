AAU inks MoU with International Potato Centre to boost potato research and value chain

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: In order to give a boost to quality research, training, community engagement, and the value chain in potato production, AAU has signed an MoU with the International Potato Centre (CIP) at New Delhi on August 23.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, VC, AAU, elaborated on the need for inclusive potato cultivation, processing, and marketing with value addition. Variety development with region-specific objectives, climate-resilient technologies, potato seed production and storage facility creation, disease and pest management, and potato-based cropping system intensification were suggested on the occasion.

Also Read: AAU launches science-led rehabilitation drive for flood-hit communities in Upper Assam