AAU Launches Fourth Phase of Mega Mustard Cultivation Project in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The inaugural programme and stakeholders' meeting of the fourth phase (2026-27) of the Mega Mustard Cultivation Project was held on Friday at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Shillongani, under Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

The project, implemented by the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Shillongani, in collaboration with the ICAR-Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research (ICAR-DRMR), Bharatpur, Rajasthan, aims to increase oilseed production in Assam, promote advanced agricultural technologies, encourage farm mechanisation and value addition, and strengthen the economic self-reliance of farmers.

Assam Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika attended the programme online as the chief guest. The meeting was chaired by Dr Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University.

Member of Parliament from the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Devasish Sharma, Nagaon-Batadroba MLA Rupak Sarmah, and Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev attended the programme and discussed mustard cultivation and other agricultural activities with farmers.

In a special segment of the programme, six retired scientists - Dr Girindra Nath Hazarika, Dr Durga Prasad Barua, Dr Putul Chandra Sharma, Dr Nalini Kanta Sharma, Dr Pankaj Kumar Dev Choudhury, and Dr Kalyan Kumar Sharma - were felicitated in recognition of their long-standing contributions to the development of mustard research in Assam.

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