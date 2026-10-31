Assam: Bokakhat Farmers Face Crop Loss as Thousands of Bighas of Paddy Fail to Yield Grain

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Thousands of bighas of paddy fields in Bokakhat co-district have failed to produce paddy grains this season, leaving farmers in deep distress. The situation has reportedly arisen due to the crops being submerged in water at an untimely stage and the subsequent lack of adequate water at the crucial time of cultivation.

Farmers are now worried about how they will manage their household food requirements. With little hope of harvesting a good crop, they are left distressed and helpless in their fields.

Such a situation has been witnessed in the Madhupur paddy fields of Kuruabahi. During the monsoon season, water repeatedly entered the agricultural fields through a culvert near Kuruabahi Tiniali, causing repeated damage to the crops. As a result, farmers had to transplant paddy two to three times in the same fields.

Moreover, the natural drainage of water through the Tinisuti stream, which carries away the excess water entering through the Kuruabahi culvert, has been disrupted. Consequently, the vast agricultural fields remained submerged for an extended period. On the other hand, when the crops needed adequate water at the appropriate stage, the region did not receive sufficient rainfall. As a result, the paddy plants failed to produce grains, shattering the hopes of the farmers.

With their dreams of a good harvest ruined, farmers are now forced to cut and feed the green paddy plants to their cattle.

Local farmers have appealed to the Agriculture Department to take immediate steps and provide relief measures to support the affected farming community.

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