Kokrajhar: ‘Mera Resham Mera Abhiman’ campaign empowers women farmers in BTR

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: ‘Mera Resham Mera Abhiman’ campaign was successfully launched on Saturday at Mothambil village, Raimana, of Gossaigaon by Central Silk Board, Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization, P3 Unit-Kowabil, in collaboration with the Department of Secretariat (DoS), BTC, drawing the active participation of over 80 Eri farmers, mostly women, from the region.

The event was graced by the Director of the Directorate of Sericulture (DOS), Adabri, Anjan Chakraborty, ADS, Ranjit Bhattacharjee (Nodal Officer of MRMA for Kokrajhar district), Ranjit Gogoi, ADS, Gosiaigaon, and senior officials of the state Sericulture department, along with special participation of Bijan Narzary, PA to Executive Member for Sericulture, BTC and local representatives.

Technical assistant of the event Dr Suraksha Chanotra, Scientist-B, CSB, MESSO, P3 Unit Kowabil, Kokrajhar, focused on recent technologies in Eri silkworm rearing and scientific host plant cultivation for the dual purposes of silk production and pupa marketing. Disinfection and hygiene practices during rearing, weaving, and natural/organic dyeing of Eri silk were the main topics of the event. Two technical bulletins, namely ‘Technological Advancements in Eri Silkworm Rearing: Scope & Challenges’ and ‘Practical Guide on Castor, Kesseru & Tapioca Nursery’ in trilingual format, were also released and distributed among the participants.

Addressing the gathering, the Director of DoS, highlighted the immense potential of Eri silk in boosting rural livelihoods, particularly for women. Farmers actively engaged in interactive sessions, sharing field-level experiences and discussing challenges in pest management, leaf quality, and market access while demonstrations were held on hygienic rearing practices and optimal leaf utilization for improved cocoon yield.

The campaign reaffirmed the role of rural women as the backbone of the Eri silk industry in BTC and strengthened the farmer–department collaboration for a sustainable and market-driven sericulture sector in the region. Field inspection of ongoing Eri rearing house construction was also undertaken by the team MRMA BTC.

For Model Sericulture Village and Tourism Potential, the DoS has adopted Mothambil as a Model Sericulture Village, aiming to make it a centre of excellence in Eri production. Its proximity to Raimana National Park offers a unique opportunity to integrate sericulture with tourism (Seri-Tourism), similar to the successful models at Topatoli and Mansabal.

