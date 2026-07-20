AAU Vice-Chancellor Reviews KVK Tinsukia Extension, Stresses Digitalisation and Farmer-Centric Outreach

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The vice-chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, Prof. Deepjyoti Rajkhowa, paid an official visit to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia, on Sunday to review the ongoing extension activities and technology dissemination programmes. Dr. Mrinal Saikia, Associate Director of Research (ADR) and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-Chancellor, AAU, accompanied the vice chancellor.

Dr Rajkhowa reviewed the various technology demonstration programmes being implemented by the KVK for the benefit of the farming community. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the scientists and staff in effectively disseminating agricultural technologies and implementing farmer-centric extension programmes. While interacting with the KVK staff, Dr Rajkhowa emphasized the need to develop an attractive and informative display highlighting the KVK’s major achievements, technologies, and success stories for the benefit of visiting farmers and stakeholders at the KVK campus. He also advised the KVK to prioritize district-specific commodities based on production potential, market demand, and farmers’ needs. Stressing the importance of modernisation, he further encouraged the strengthening of digitalisation in KVK activities, documentation, record management, and extension services to improve efficiency and outreach. He also visited the Mushroom Spawn Production Unit established at KVK, Tinsukia, and appreciated the efforts of KVK. Dr Mrinal Saikia also appreciated the ongoing activities of KVK, Tinsukia.

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