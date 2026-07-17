AAU Wins Patent for Lac-Based Edible Coating to Boost Shelf Life of Assam’s GI Lemon

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant boost to agricultural innovation in the state, Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has secured a patent for developing a novel edible coating technology that enhances the shelf life and storability of Assam lemon (Kaji Nemu).

The Patent Office, Government of India, has granted Patent No. 594330 for the invention titled "A Novel Lac Resin Based Edible Coating to Improve Shelf Life and Storability of Assam Lemon and the Process of Making Thereof." The patent application was filed on October 5, 2023, and the patent was granted on July 3, 2026.

The patented technology uses lac resin, a natural and biodegradable substance, to develop an edible coating that helps preserve Assam lemons by reducing moisture loss and slowing the deterioration process. The innovation is expected to significantly improve the storage life of the fruit, reduce post-harvest losses, and enable growers to transport and market their produce in newer markets over longer distances without compromising quality.

The technology could prove valuable for Assam's horticulture sector, where post-harvest losses remain a major challenge. By extending the shelf life of lemons, the innovation has the potential to improve farmers' returns, strengthen supply chains, and increase the commercial value of one of the state's important citrus crops.

The patent has been granted for a period of 20 years from the date of filing in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970, subject to the payment of prescribed renewal fees.

The achievement adds another milestone to Assam Agricultural University's research and innovation efforts, reinforcing its role in developing practical technologies aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, sustainability and value addition in the state's farm sector.

Significantly, Assam lemon was granted GI status in 2019, and the Assam government declared it the State Fruit in 2024.

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