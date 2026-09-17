AAUBC demands recognition of Brahmins as ‘original inhabitants’ of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A general meeting of All Assam United Brahmin Council (AAUBC) was held at Sivasagar’s Amolapatty Hindu Dharma Namghar recently. The council, through resolutions adopted in the meeting, demanded that the government review some of its policies and include Brahmins among the ethnic tribes marked as ‘Original Inhabitants’ of Assam.

The meeting was chaired by Manoj Kumar Borthakur, President of AAUBC. The meeting discussed various aspects of the Assam Government’s proposed Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the UGC Regulations 2026. The council expressed concern that these policies could create inequality in land rights, educational opportunities, employment opportunities, and socio-political representation for the General Category, and demanded their review.

Speaking on the subject, Gopal Pandey, General Secretary of the council, said that the exclusion of the Brahmin community from the category of ‘Indigenous Ethnic Community’ is discriminatory.

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