ABAKS demands removal of immigrants from Assam electoral rolls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Assam Bhumiputra Adivasi Kachari Samaj (ABAKS) has renewed its demand for the Assam Government to remove the names of immigrants from the state’s electoral rolls and launch an eviction drive against those residing illegally in Assam.

In a joint statement, ABAKS working president Manaj Rabha and general secretary Krishna Kanta Boro alleged that Assam has become a ‘dumping ground’ for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as well as migrants from other Indian states. They claimed that migrants from states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, along with people from neighbouring countries, have posed growing political, economic, and demographic challenges to Assam.

The organisation alleged that outsiders were acquiring land, exploiting the state’s resources and enjoying government benefits, while the indigenous population was being increasingly marginalised. It further claimed that the rising population of migrants has led to several instances of conflict and alleged disrespect towards indigenous communities.

ABAKS warned that the indigenous people of Assam could face serious consequences in the future unless the government takes stringent measures to curb illegal immigration. It also expressed concern over the growing influence of inter-state migrants on the state’s politics, economy, and land ownership. The organisation urged the government to stop allowing immigrants to purchase or occupy land in Assam and called for the eviction of illegal occupants in accordance with the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886.

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