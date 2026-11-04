Assam: Dikhow River Erosion Threatens 8 Villages with Flood Disaster

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Severe erosion has affected a portion of the embankment along the Dikhow river near Houkajan Satra at Mathiachiga in Nazira, triggering serious concern among residents over the threat of a major flood disaster.

Following the devastating flood of the Dikhow river on July 19, a substantial portion of the embankment in front of the residence of a resident, Bijit Mahanta, was washed away by the strong current. Residents fear that if the damaged section is not repaired before the next monsoon season, several villages, including Houkajan Satra, Bhakat Gaon, Mathiachiga, Dihingia Gaon, Mechagarh, Naosalia, Jaysagar, and Rajmao, could face severe flooding.

The damaged embankment has also disrupted road connectivity, causing immense hardship to residents, students, and patients who depend on the route for transportation. Although villagers have levelled the eroded portion with soil to facilitate the movement of students, the road remains unsuitable even for small vehicles.

According to residents, they had already informed Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain and the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department about the alarming situation and requested immediate intervention. However, they alleged that neither the MLA nor senior departmental officials had visited the affected site so far to assess the extent of the damage.

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