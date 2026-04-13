Abandoned by Authorities, Khumtai Villagers Repair Their Own Road With Personal Funds

Residents of Khumtai village in Golaghat district have taken matters into their own hands, pooling their personal funds and labour to repair a badly damaged road that local authorities have repeatedly failed to fix.
The road, which connects Dhodar Ali to Erabari and passes through the historic Jal Dangoriya Baba Than, also links Dhola Jan and Balijan Pathar — making it an important route for both commuters and farmers in the area.
Despite dating back to the Ahom era and passing through a site of historical and religious significance, the road has seen no government intervention for construction or repair.
The stretch has long resembled a cattle track, and turns extremely muddy and waterlogged every monsoon season, making it nearly impossible for people to travel through.
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Frustrated by years of inaction, local residents and farmers from the Khumtai area have come forward on their own, purchasing bricks at personal expense and carrying out repair work through voluntary labour.
This is not a one-time effort — villagers say they have been repairing the road themselves every year, as no permanent solution has been provided by the authorities. Residents were seen continuing this work even on the day of this report.
The road falls under Ward No. 4 of Khumtai Gaon Panchayat. Local residents, the management committee of the Jal Dangoriya Than, and the farming community have made repeated appeals to the Gaon Panchayat for the road's proper construction — but no significant action has been taken in response.
The continued neglect of a road of both historical and practical importance raises pointed questions about the reach and sincerity of the government's development claims in the region.