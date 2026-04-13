Abandoned by Authorities, Khumtai Villagers Repair Their Own Road With Personal Funds

Residents of Khumtai village in Golaghat district have taken matters into their own hands, pooling their personal funds and labour to repair a badly damaged road that local authorities have repeatedly failed to fix.

The road, which connects Dhodar Ali to Erabari and passes through the historic Jal Dangoriya Baba Than, also links Dhola Jan and Balijan Pathar — making it an important route for both commuters and farmers in the area.

A Road With Historical Roots, Left to Decay

Despite dating back to the Ahom era and passing through a site of historical and religious significance, the road has seen no government intervention for construction or repair.

The stretch has long resembled a cattle track, and turns extremely muddy and waterlogged every monsoon season, making it nearly impossible for people to travel through.

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