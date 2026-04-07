Residents in Rani repair village roads through voluntary labour ahead of monsoon

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a notable display of community spirit, residents of Nathpara at Rani of Palasbari LAC on the outskirts of Guwahati have come together to repair village roads through voluntary labour. With the monsoon approaching, locals expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the roads, which often become muddy and difficult to navigate during the rainy season. “If we do not repair the roads now, it will create serious inconvenience for daily movement,” said a villager. Rather than depending solely on government intervention, the villagers collectively initiated the repair work.

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