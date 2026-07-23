Assam: Hundreds risk lives crossing fragile bamboo bridge in Palasbari

Students cross the fragile bamboo bridge every day to attend classes

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Hundreds of residents of Dakuapara village under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) and the Gowardhan Council of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) continue to risk their lives every day while crossing the Kalahi River on a temporary bamboo bridge due to the absence of a permanent structure.

Despite repeated appeals over the years, the demand for a permanent bridge remains unmet, leaving several tribal-dominated villages isolated and exposing commuters, including students and elderly residents, to daily danger.

The nearly 300-metre bamboo bridge is rebuilt every year by villagers after the monsoon using around 200 bamboo poles and nearly 100 areca nut tree trunks. However, floods regularly wash away the structure, forcing residents to reconstruct it with their own labour and resources. Villagers have tied the bridge to nearby trees with ropes to reduce damage, but strong river currents often destroy sections during heavy rainfall.

The bridge is the only link for residents of Dakuapara, Bananigaon, Andheri, Yogibari, Balijuri, Bakolipara, Falaghat, Kahuwa, Ratanpur and nearby villages. It is also a vital route for students travelling to Chhaygaon College, Pantan High School and other educational institutions.

Parents remain worried as children, along with elderly people, patients and pregnant women, are forced to use the unsafe bridge, especially during the monsoon.

Locals alleged that the Palasbari MLA had promised a permanent bridge during the Assembly election campaign, but no progress has been made.

They urged the state government to immediately sanction and construct a permanent bridge, saying its absence continues to hinder education, healthcare, agriculture and the region’s overall development.

Also Read: Bongaigaon Villagers Rebuild Bamboo Bridge Again, Demand Permanent Concrete Bridge