Abdul Khaleque alleges BJP ‘spies’ inside Congress, accuses Pradyut Bordoloi of working for rival party

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Former MP and Congress leader Abdul Khaleque said that BJP agents working as spies inside the party should leave immediately, as their presence is adversely affecting the party. He alleged that outgoing Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, even while serving as a Congress MP, was working as a spy for the BJP. "Such a leader should not stay in the party," he said while addressing a press meet organised by the Morigaon district Congress committee at Congress Bhawan on the eve of the by-election today.

Criticising the BJP, senior Congress leader Abdul Khaleque said that the BJP lacks moral values. He said the party has projected former DC Debashis Sarma as its candidate. "Even Debashis Sarma lacks moral values. If he had moral values, he would not have entered politics," he said.

Regarding the BJP's chances of winning, Khaleque said, "Debashis Sarma cannot win the election. If he wins the election, it will be through remote control by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma."

Regarding former MP Badruddin Ajmal, Khaleque said, "Badruddin Ajmal has no interest in development. He comes to the constituency only to strengthen his party." He added that Badruddin Ajmal had already declared that he was unwell and said, "Such a person should take rest at home."

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