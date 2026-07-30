ABITA Zone II conducts large-scale flood relief, medical camps across three Assam districts

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA), Zone II, organised a large-scale flood relief programme recently, extending humanitarian assistance to families affected by the recent devastating floods across Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts. The relief initiative was undertaken by the Planters' Amenities Fund (PAF) through the generous contributions of ABITA members across Zone II.

Essential food items and other relief materials were distributed to hundreds of flood-affected families in the Kamarbandha and Kakadonga areas of Golaghat, the Teok and Jhanji areas of Jorhat, and Sibsagar, where several villages have suffered extensive damage due to the recent floods. As part of the humanitarian initiative, a free medical camp was also organised to provide healthcare services to the flood-affected people. The relief programme was led by Rajsekhar Dutta, Secretary, Planters' Amenities Fund (PAF) and Past Chairman, ABITA Zone II, Mrinmoy Barua, Secretary, ABITA Zone II, and D Chouhan, Circle Chairman, ABITA Jorhat, along with managers from the tea estates of the Jorhat and Golaghat regions, who actively participated in the relief distribution and medical outreach programme.

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