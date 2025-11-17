BJSM calls ABSU’s movement an attempt to destabilize new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) criticized the declaration of a series of agitation programmes by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) President, Dipen Boro, under the pretext of demanding implementation of the clauses of BTR Accord in letter and spirit.

In a statement, the Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, asserted that the real intention behind the series of movements was to destabilize the newly-formed BTC Government led by Hagrama Mohilary as chief.

He appealed to the people of the region not to participate in the politically-motivated movement which he said sought to disturb peace and obstruct smooth governance in the early days of a newly-mandated council. He also questioned the timing and motive of Dipen Boro’s announcement and pointed out that in the five years of the UPPL-led BTC Government with Pramod Boro as CEM, the student union openly supported them, remained completely silent on implementation of BTR Accord, and instead, spent the entire tenure praising both the UPPL Government in BTC and the BJP Government at the Centre.

Narzary said that during that period, ABSU repeatedly claimed that 98% of the BTR Accord had already been implemented. Now, after the humiliating defeat of the UPPL in the recently-concluded BTC election, Boro has suddenly rediscovered ‘non-fulfilment’ of the accord and rushed to announce movements without giving the new government even minimal time to review or examine the provisions, he said, adding that the people of Bodoland had clearly understood this hurried announcement as politically motivated agenda to undermine the newly elected BPF-led administration rather than to genuinely address the issues of the accord. He further questioned Boro’s understanding of several crucial clauses of the BTR Accord, many of which are detrimental to the powers of the sixth schedule BTC.

Also Read: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration holds district level review meet in Udalguri