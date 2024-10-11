ABSU Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Beacon Director Jitendra Kumar Bhardwaj

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Monday expressed its deepest condolences on the demise of Jitendra Kumar Bhardwaj, the esteemed Director of Beacon

IAS Coaching Institute, Delhi. In a statement, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro said Bhardwaj was not just a person of inspiration but was a visionary who passionately championed the Bodo community, meticulously working to nurture future bureaucrats from their midst.

He said he had keenness in providing unconditional support and groundbreaking initiatives to prepare Bodo youths for civil service examinations and has left an indelible mark on the Bodo community. Through a series of orientation programmes organized in partnership with ABSU, he connected directly with aspiring civil servants across Assam, creating an atmosphere of hope and ambition, he said adding that the contributions of Bhardwaj greatly increased awareness of civil services among the Bodo youths, igniting aspirations and laying the groundwork for future generations.

Boro said his passing away had created a deep void in their hearts and in the broader landscape of the nation. He also said ABSU deeply mourned the loss of this exceptional individual, whose influence reached far and wide among the Bodo youths. He extended his deepest sympathies to his bereaved family and loved ones during this difficult time.

