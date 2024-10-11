Cachar District Launches Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0 in Collaboration with Health Society

A correspondent

Silchar: The Cachar district administration, in collaboration with the District Health Society, officially launched the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0.

This campaign, inaugurated by DC Mridul Yadav, aimed to empower the youth of Cachar to resist or quit tobacco use and adopt healthier lifestyles. The 60-day initiative aims to foster a tobacco-free environment by focusing on educational outreach, community mobilization, and enforcement of tobacco control laws.

Apart from the officials of the concerned departments, the launch event was attended Nehru Yuva Kendra as well as leading NGOs like Lions Club of Silchar Valley View, Premier, and Rotary Club of Silchar Central.

The campaign’s primary goal is to educate young people and rural communities about the health risks associated with tobacco use. By distributing informative materials and conducting various community-focused activities, the initiative aims to build tobacco-free villages and educational institutions. Through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) drives, public awareness will be raised on the dangers of tobacco, and schools will be encouraged to adopt and enforce updated guidelines to maintain tobacco-free environments.

Additionally, the campaign will ensure compliance with laws such as the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, with a focus on limiting youth access to tobacco products. Enforcement drives will be conducted throughout the district to promote adherence to these regulations.

One of the campaign’s unique approaches is its focus on establishing Tobacco-Free Villages, where communities work together to eliminate tobacco use. This grassroots effort aims to create healthier living environments for residents across Cachar. Furthermore, digital platforms and social media will play a key role in spreading awareness, allowing the message to reach a wider audience and encourage more youth to commit to a tobacco-free lifestyle.

