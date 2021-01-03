ABSU founder Kanakeswar Narzary remembered on his 78th birth anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) on Saturday remembered the founder secretary of the union, Kanakeswar Narzary alias Khungkra Narzary by observing his 78th birth anniversary at the Serfanguri High School playground.

As part of the programme, the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro hoisted the organizational flag while wife of Kanakeswar Narzary, Hirabai Narzary paid floral tribute at his portrait. Organized jointly by Kokrajhar district committee and Ramfalbil anchalik committee of the ABSU, both homage and open meeting were attended by the general secretary of ABSU, Lawrence Islary, former MCLA of BTC, Jatirindra Brahma, educationist and retired Principal of Kokrajhar Government College, Surath Narzary and other leaders of different organizations.

Narzary was not only a student leader but he became the chief of erstwhile Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) and was also associated with the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS). Later, talking to reporters, the president of ABSU, Dipen Boro said that Narzary, who founded the ABSU, had made a tremendous contribution to the society. He said that the student organization would follow his footsteps for generations to come and would organize the day on a large scale. He also said that the ABSU and the society would never forget Narzary's contribution to the Bodos.

Boro said that the ABSU would concentrate on quality education and would work for the unemployed youths. He said that the ABSU would create job opportunities through the Bodoland Skill Mission for unemployed youths. He also said that the ABSU would take special initiatives for candidates of BTC districts intending to appear for the UPSC and APSC exams.



Also Read: ABSU pays tribute to Bodo leader Kanakeswar Narzary in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: Biswanath Chariali: 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered in 24 Hours



