ABSU holds meeting with frontal Bodo organizations over key issues in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) on Thursday held a meeting with frontal Bodo organizations and discussed on some key issues to take the community forward on all spheres. The meeting, which was chaired by the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, was held at Manas Guest House, Bongaigaon Refinery in Chirang district.

The meeting was convened to discuss the matters that are connected with the socio-economic-literary and cultural matters that have become a concern to the society. The organizations through the meeting appealed to the governments of India and Assam to withdraw all the cases, heinous and non- heinous, and also to grant general amnesty to the imprisoned ex-NDFB cadres and others connected with the Bodoland movement at the earliest. The meeting appealed to the members of the self-declared NLFB (National Liberation Front of Boroland), a new armed organization, to return home and shun the path of violence for establishment of peace in the region.

The ABSU and other organizations appealed to the Government of India to consider the conduct of Population Census, 2021 with the Bodo language in the census form and all the guidelines for the conduct of census in 2021, Bodo being the Eight Scheduled Language of India, to resolve all the Bodo language and medium related problems in the State, to include the Bodo language in the grade III Assam Judicial Services direct recruitment, and to open the Bodo language learning centre in the State. The meeting also urged the government and non-government institutions to use the Bodo language.

Apart from these, the organizations resolved to jointly organize workshops and showcase of Bodo dance, music in different States and metro cities of India and universities of various countries, to fight together against the anti-social elements and to reconcile the healthy atmosphere of quality education despite the pandemic. Through this discussion, the ABSU urged the governments of BTR and Assam to protect the rich forest resources, wildlife, flora and fauna in the State and also urged the government to protect the tribal belts and blocks in the State and evict the encroachers in the protected belts and blocks.

The organizations present in the meeting decided to work together for the implementation of the New Education Policy without any disparity to the scope of historical, cultural and educational values of Bodos in the State. Further, the meeting resolved to work for the greater interest of nation building keeping the integrity and identity of the Bodos in the world with its unique socio-cultural-literary and traditions.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA), Bodo Writers Academy, Bodo Department Teachers' Association and Bodo Primary Teachers' Association.

