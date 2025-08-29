ABSU to support regional party which prioritizes BTR Accord implementation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has decided to extend its support to the party which gives priority towards implementation of all clauses of the BTR Accord in letter and spirit.

The President of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, on Thursday issued a statement regarding the ongoing efforts to unify the UPPL and the BPF. Under ABSU’s leadership 16 Bodo organizations appealed for the unification of both the parties in the interest of regional unity and development but the move was halted after they received poor response from the BPF side.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Boro stated that the unification attempt had so far not been successful and that while Assam Cabinet Minister UG Brahma and BTR chief Pramod Boro were present at the meeting aimed at fostering unity between the UPPL and the BPF, there was no response from the BPF side. As a result, the much-anticipated unification could not take place. He further noted that, depending on the situation after the upcoming BTC election, ABSU would reassess the possibilities of cooperation or unification between the two parties.

On the subject of the BTR Accord, Boro highlighted that a majority of its clauses had already been implemented. Notably, the extension of BTR areas and the release of ex-NDFB cadres whose cases were under the jurisdiction of the NIA have been successfully carried out. However, he expressed concern over the pending 125th Constitutional amendment, which remains stuck in the Rajya Sabha.

Boro revealed that the ABSU had initiated multiple discussions with the central government regarding its implementation. Despite those efforts, he said that there had been no progress. The ABSU plans to launch a peaceful, non-violent movement to press for its early implementation.

Looking ahead to the upcoming BTC Council election, Dipen Boro stated that ABSU would decide which party to support based on their commitment to fully implementing the BTR Accord. He made it clear that the union’s support would go to the party that prioritizes the fulfillment of the accord’s provisions.

