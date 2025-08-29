Golaghat to host 1st district-level Women’s Dihanam Competition Aug 31

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the initiative of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Chutiya Students’ Union, and with the cooperation of the Kamargaon Regional Chutiya Students’ Union and the people of Kamargaon, the first annual district-level Women’s Dihanam Competition of Golaghat will be held on August 31 at the Bordihingia Bornamghar, the organizers informed the press.

On that day, the opening programme will begin with the flag hoisting of the Union by Montu Saikia, President of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Chutiya Students’ Union. The memorial tribute programme will be conducted by Lachit Kakoti, General Secretary of the same union. A floral tribute will be performed by Pratap Chandra Neog, President of the Deori Chutiya Sahitya Sabha, and the lamp-lighting will be done by Jatin Saikia, its General Secretary. The Naam-Prasanga (prayer session) will be conducted by Naamacharya Pramod Hazarika.

The Dihanam Competition will be formally inaugurated by Papu Saikia, President of the Golaghat District Chutiya Students’ Union. At the end of the competition, prizes will be distributed to the winners. The first prize-winning team will receive Rs 7,000, the second prize-winning team will receive Rs 5,000 along with the commemorative award in memory of Dimbeswar Kakoti and Aghoni Kakoti, and the third prize-winning team will receive Rs 3,000 along with the Ganesh Saikia Memorial Award.

The award for the Best Nagara Drummer will be given in memory of artiste Diganta Duwara, while the award for the Best Vocalist will be given in memory of Lakhiram Baruah.

In the evening, the lamp-lighting ceremony will be carried out by Dond Hazarika and Bhuban Gogoi, caretakers of the Bordihingia Bornamghar. The evening Naam-Prasanga will be conducted by Naamacharya Madhurya Saikia.

A Bhaona play titled ‘Shani’s Vow Fulfilled, the Reunion of Dushyanta and Shakuntala’ will be staged by the members of the Chutiya Students’ Union. The Bhaona will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

The programme will also be graced by the presence of Mahen Bora, President of the All Assam Chutiya Students’ Union, as the special guest of honour.

