ABSU urges government to respond to Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Wednesday appealed to the Government of India to respond to activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. ABSU also appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

In a statement, the President of the ABSU, Kwrwmdao Wary, said that Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for the last 18 days and his health was deteriorating. He said that Wangchuk was a true 'soldier of humanity' and a remarkable person for the cause of students and humanity. He further reminded that Wangchuk was one of the recipients of the Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award by the UNB Trust and the ABSU.

Wary said, "The demands for transparency in the education system in India and for the transparent conduct of NEET/SCC or any other centrally conducted exams, and the resignation of the Union Education Minister are in the interest of the future of students in the country."

He added that the Government of India should intervene and respond to the non-violent movement and called for dialogue and display of the true democratic character of India. He also said that the Centre's non-response to such a movement would bring embarrassment to the dignity of Indian democracy.

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